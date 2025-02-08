Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 442,522 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,161,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

