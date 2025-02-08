Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,762 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of XPH stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

