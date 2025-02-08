ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.27 and traded as high as C$47.27. ATCO shares last traded at C$47.23, with a volume of 175,558 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on ATCO from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.27.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$47.36 per share, with a total value of C$499,689.15. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.25 per share, with a total value of C$246,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,950 shares of company stock worth $1,108,539. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

