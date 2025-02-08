Atico Mining (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Shares Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 22,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 10,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Atico Mining Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Atico Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.