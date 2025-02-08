AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of T opened at $24.56 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.