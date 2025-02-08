Aurelius Family Office LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

