Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.85.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$8.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.18. The company has a market cap of C$471.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$12.85.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C$0.35. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

