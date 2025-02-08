Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 68,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 137,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Austin Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Austin Gold Company Profile

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County.

