Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Bought by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.9% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVRE. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,239,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 62,804 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 310,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 55,686 shares during the period. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 72,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,729 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

