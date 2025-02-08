Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bank First National Co. (OTCMKTS:BFNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and traded as high as $103.37. Bank First National shares last traded at $103.37, with a volume of 13,012 shares traded.

Bank First National Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.31.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

