Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 107,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 145,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Barksdale Resources Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.41.

About Barksdale Resources

(Get Free Report)

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.