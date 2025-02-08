BayBridge Capital Group LLC Buys 449 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for about 1.0% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 163,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 56,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $165.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.58. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

