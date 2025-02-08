BayBridge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.2% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,517 shares of company stock worth $285,805,037 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $914.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $787.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,027.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.