BayBridge Capital Group LLC Sells 455 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,411,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,140,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,446,000 after buying an additional 180,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,653,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $326,247,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $126.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.90.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

