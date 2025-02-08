Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 247 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,068.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD opened at $242.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.09 and a fifty-two week high of $273.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.96 and a 200 day moving average of $241.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.