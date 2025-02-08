Best Apparel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 08th

Affirm, NIKE, and Costco Wholesale are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the publically traded companies that manufacture, design, and/or sell clothing, footwear, and accessories. Investors may purchase shares of these companies as a way to potentially profit from the performance of the apparel industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $13.47 on Friday, reaching $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,700,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,344. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -115.72 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,353,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,043.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $961.27 and a 200 day moving average of $914.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $463.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,063.00.

