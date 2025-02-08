Best Automotive Stocks To Follow Today – February 07th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to investment opportunities in companies that are involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and/or selling of vehicles, parts, or related services within the automotive industry. These stocks can include companies that produce automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, and other vehicles, as well as companies that supply components or offer services to support the automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.52. 121,044,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,125,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average is $129.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.25. 34,385,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,149,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.76. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.85, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,478,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $122.91 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

