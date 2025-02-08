Best Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 05th

Invesco QQQ, Walt Disney, PayPal, Fiserv, Fiserv, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded financial institutions, such as commercial banks or investment banks, that represent ownership in those companies. Investors can purchase bank stocks to potentially benefit from the performance and profitability of the bank, as well as to receive dividends and capital gains on their investment. The value of bank stocks can be influenced by factors such as interest rates, economic conditions, regulatory changes, and overall market sentiment towards the banking sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $525.73. 11,445,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,774,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.08 and its 200-day moving average is $494.82. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.44. 12,165,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,872,238. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.72. 11,485,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,649,952. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.22. 3,169,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.20. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

NYSE:FI traded up $14.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $137.13 and a 1 year high of $231.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day moving average of $192.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,812,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day moving average is $229.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $270.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $80.17. 6,147,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,487,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Featured Stories