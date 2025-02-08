BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 471 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $621.05 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $629.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

