BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.64 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

