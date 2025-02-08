Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OWL opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

