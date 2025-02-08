Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OWL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 138.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after buying an additional 1,372,865 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,221 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,571,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

