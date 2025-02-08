Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $407.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

