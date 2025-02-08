Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.550-6.850 EPS.

Shares of BMY opened at $56.96 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.08%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

