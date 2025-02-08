Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.550-6.850 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Shares of BMY opened at $56.96 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.08%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
