Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

