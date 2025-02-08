Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.96 and traded as low as C$31.99. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at C$32.28, with a volume of 20,962 shares changing hands.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

