Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $131,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TM shares. CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TM opened at $183.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.33. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

