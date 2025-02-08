Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,590,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $947,897,000 after acquiring an additional 104,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after purchasing an additional 573,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,856,000 after buying an additional 737,726 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,818,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $200,665,000 after buying an additional 194,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

