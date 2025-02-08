Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises about 1.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 191,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 1.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Trading Up 2.2 %

KVUE opened at $20.23 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

