CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CACI. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.23.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $376.59 on Thursday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $350.33 and a 12-month high of $588.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.89 and its 200-day moving average is $467.39.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CACI International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,585,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CACI International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 53,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

