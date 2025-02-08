Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.84 ($5.53) and traded as low as GBX 408 ($5.06). Caffyns shares last traded at GBX 408 ($5.06), with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

Caffyns Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,022.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 447.03.

Caffyns (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Caffyns had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

Caffyns Announces Dividend

Caffyns Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,272.73%.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Further Reading

