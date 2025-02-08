Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.42 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 194.80 ($2.42). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 191.40 ($2.37), with a volume of 979,813 shares changing hands.

Cairn Homes Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 185.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,337.14 and a beta of 1.12.

About Cairn Homes

(Get Free Report)

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.