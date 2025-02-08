Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.660-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

CPT stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 10.58%. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. This represents a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

