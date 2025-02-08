Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

