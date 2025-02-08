CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Shares Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 193,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 96,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

CANEX Metals Stock Down 22.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 43.42 and a quick ratio of 15.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

