CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) were down 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 193,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 96,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 43.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

