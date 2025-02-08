Cannabis Stocks To Research – February 08th

Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Turning Point Brands, and Innovative Industrial Properties are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly-traded companies involved in the cultivation, production, or distribution of cannabis products. These stocks are often associated with the rapidly-growing legal cannabis industry and can be volatile due to regulatory changes and shifts in consumer demand for cannabis products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,104,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,451,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Tilray has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $937.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 8,729,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,163,835. The stock has a market cap of $330.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 22,890,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $263.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

TPB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. 412,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,221. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Featured Articles