Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Buys 2,929 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,015,000. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,371,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,448,000 after buying an additional 95,240 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 249,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.