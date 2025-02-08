Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 114.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 802,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 427,831 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Inge G. Thulin acquired 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,837.25. The trade was a 2,833.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,864.60. The trade was a 24.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $87.26 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.12 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. The company has a market cap of $220.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
