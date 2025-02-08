Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases 615,248 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 193.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,248 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

