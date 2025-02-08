Capital Management Associates Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Management Associates Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 288,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 124,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 112,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

