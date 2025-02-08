Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) Shares Down 17.9% – Should You Sell?

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) traded down 17.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.56. 22,978,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 11,767,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Captivision Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Get Captivision alerts:

Institutional Trading of Captivision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Captivision stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Captivision

Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.