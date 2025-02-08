Cassia Capital Partners LLC Buys 886 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 44,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $348.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

