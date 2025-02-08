CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$154.94 and traded as high as C$171.48. CGI shares last traded at C$170.21, with a volume of 255,193 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from C$180.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$178.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$159.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.94. The firm has a market cap of C$34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

