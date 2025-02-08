Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
