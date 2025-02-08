Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

