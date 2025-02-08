Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.02 and traded as low as C$13.38. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.57, with a volume of 544,246 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.81.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.