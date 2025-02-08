Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $245.00 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $193.72 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.61 and its 200 day moving average is $244.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.