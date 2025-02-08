Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $433.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $628.07. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

