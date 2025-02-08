Cidel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 80.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $171.37 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $200.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

